(The Center Square) – Colorado added another 38,000 initial unemployment claims last week, six weeks after the onset of the coronavirus crisis.
The state has seen more than 338,000 total initial unemployment claims filed in that six week span, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s data.
Colorado had 38,367 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending April 25, down 29,272 from 67,639 the prior week.
More than 3.8 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the national six week total to 30.3 million initial claims.
“The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate,” the Department of Labor said in a news release. “This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”
Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which closed non-critical businesses across the state, expired Sunday, being replaced by what Gov. Jared Polis’ administration has called a safer-at-home order.
Under the safer-at-home order, which started Monday, some retail businesses can offer curbside service and beginning on May 1 can open to in-person service with social distancing requirements. Offices can reopen with 50 percent of their workforce starting May 4, but Polis is still urging businesses to allow telecommuting.
Some counties, like Denver and Boulder, have extended their stay-at-home orders through May 8.