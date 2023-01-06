(The Center Square) – Colorado’s new paid family and medical leave program could become insolvent if lawmakers don’t take immediate action, according to a public policy think tank in the state.
This year, the state began collecting premiums for Colorado’s FAMLI program, which voters approved in 2020. The program requires .45% deductions from employee paychecks, while employers must match those funds for a total .9% payroll premium that goes toward the program’s costs. The program will provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave, but benefits won’t be accessible until 2024.
The Common Sense Institute warned in an analysis released on Friday that its modeling shows “the program could overburden Colorado employers with costs or become insolvent over the next several years.”
While the program’s current premium rate is .9%, the law caps the premium at 1.2%. CSI’s modeling “under higher cost assumptions” shows to stay solvent the program’s premium would need to reach 1.7% – which is over the cap required by law.
“Coloradans are approaching their first paycheck of the year where they will see the deductions for the state’s new Paid Leave Program,” CSI Vice President of Policy and Research Chris Brown said in a statement. “While we are still a year away from the first leave claim, legislators could take substantive steps to eliminate solvency risk of the program.”
The think tank’s analysis recommends three policy changes for lawmakers to consider.
The first, “Increase reporting requirement,” would help policymakers stay informed incase changes need to be made to the program, CSI said.
To reduce insolvency risks, lawmakers should “require benefits to be reduced if premium cap is exceeded,” according to CSI, which cited a similar requirement in Connecticut.
The analysis also recommended not expanding benefits “until the program’s full costs and long-term solvency are better understood.”
The CSI analysis added that even if the program stays solvent “it will add greatly to the cost of doing business,” with employers and employees each paying $670 million into the program.