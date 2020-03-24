(The Center Square) – Colorado ranks ninth on a list of states with the most aggressive responses to the coronavirus outbreak.
The personal finance website WalletHub ranked states based on how aggressive their efforts are in trying to prevent the virus’ spread.
The list uses 46 metrics to rank each state for their “prevention and containment,” “risk factors and infrastructure” and “economic impact.”
“Our data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and state legislation on the pandemic to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries,” the report said.
Colorado ranks ahead of Louisiana and behind California, Rhode Island, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Maine.
The Centennial State also ranks No. 13 for “prevention and containment,” No. 3 for “risk factors and infrastructure,” and No. 45 for “economic impact.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has stopped short of issuing an order for people to stay at home, but Denver on Monday issued a stay-at-home order with the governor’s support.
Polis has ordered the closure of schools, ski-areas, and dine-in restaurant and bar service. He’s also extended the state income tax filing deadline and created an emergency economic council in response to the crisis.
Colorado has 720 coronavirus cases and seven deaths as of Monday.