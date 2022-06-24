(The Center Square) – The regional transit system that covers Denver, Aurora and Boulder received hundreds of millions of dollars in additional federal money at a time when ridership and fare revenue dropped significantly.
In 2019, the federal government gave the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) $200.3 million. Throughout the pandemic, when ridership plummeted, the federal government gave the transit company $827 million in COVID-19 relief money. So far, the transit agency has used $501 million of that money through April 30, 2022.
The district saw a 274% increase in federal assistance for operating funds from 2019 to 2020, while passenger miles decreased by 53%, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Pauline Haberman, project manager for the transit agency, said the federal COVID money was essential in allowing the transit company to avoid laying off front-line staff.
Haberman said that the pandemic created additional operational expenses due to things like social distancing mandates.
"RTD had several buses on stand-by that integrated into scheduled service when capacity limits were reached," Haberman said. "Without the federal COVID funding, RTD would have been forced to make much more significant reductions to service and other expenditures."
In 2019, the district’s rail, bus and demand response vehicles had a total of 617 million passenger miles. That number dropped to 290.7 million passenger miles in 2020.
Denver was under a stay-at-home order in 2020 from March 24 through May 8. Some municipalities had restrictions in place for longer.
In 2019, federal assistance for operating funds was $84.6 million and 9.7% of the operating expenses. In 2020, it jumped to $316 million and made up 39.1% of operating expenses.
Revenue from fares also decreased from $203.7 million in 2019 to $101.7 million in 2020. According to Haberman, fare revenue continues to remain 50% lower than pre-COVID levels.
Expecting COVID-19 shutdowns to affect ridership and revenue in 2020, the system cut operational expenses by 7%, from $644.3 million in 2019 to $623.9 million in 2020.