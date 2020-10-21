(The Center Square) – The beginning of October is usually the busiest time of the year for New Mexico's tourism industry, but the pandemic-related postponement of the 49th annual Balloon Fiesta changed that in 2020.
"While the health and safety of residents and visitors is the highest priority, the city – and the entire state – are really missing the economic benefit of Balloon Fiesta, along with all of the vibrancy, joy and activity that it brings to Albuquerque, and New Mexico," Brenna Moore, PR and communications manager at Visit Albuquerque, told The Center Square.
"The impact that Balloon Fiesta has on our community extends far beyond the event itself when considering all of the other festivals, events and experiences that have historically surrounded Fiesta. The postponement of Balloon Fiesta is felt by the entire state, particularly Albuquerque and New Mexico’s hospitality industry."
Moore said that Balloon Fiesta itself reported 860,000 visitors and had $187 million in total economic impact in 2019. Due to government-imposed restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors weren't allowed to attend this year.
"The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a non-profit organization that works with many different businesses in the tourism, hospitality and event industries, the cancellation has undoubtedly impacted our organization as well as the others that work directly and indirectly with our event," Amanda Molina, vice president of the Garrity Group, told The Center Square.
The postponement of the Balloon Fiesta has had a dramatic impact on the already struggling hotel and hospitality industry. STR reported that Albuquerque hotel market revenue was down 76% year-over-year both weekends traditionally associated with Balloon Fiesta.
"We know that tourism and hospitality is a resilient industry and one that is likely to make a strong comeback, as the demand for travel – when the time is right – remains strong," Moore said. "In the meantime, we are keeping the city’s distinction as the Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World top-of-mind by highlighting the availability of year-round balloon flights as well as promoting the 49th event in 2021."