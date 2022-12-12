(The Center Square) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visited an ElectraMeccanica manufacturing plant in Mesa on Monday as the company embarks on the production of electric vehicles in the United States.
Ducey said in a statement that the Canadian company’s decision to build its vehicles on American soil is significant for the region’s growth in the manufacturing sector.
“Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” the governor said at the commissioning event, according to a statement.
Ducey said in a statement that the Canadian company’s decision to build its vehicles on American soil is significant for the region’s growth in the manufacturing sector.
“Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” the governor said at the commissioning event, according to a statement.
“Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state,” he added.
The statement said that the plant is expected to generate 500 jobs. As of October, the state has added 14,100 manufacturing jobs in 2022 with a growth rate over double the percentage of the national average, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.
ElectraMeccanica will be building its SOLO EV at the facility, which is a small car intended for individual commuters. In addition, they also plan to build the slightly larger SOLO Cargo there as well.
“We are thrilled to bring production of our vehicles onshore and introduce an enhanced, U.S.-built 2023 model year SOLO EV to market,” Susan Docherty, CEO of ElectraMeccanica, said, according to a statement.
Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular nationwide, as electric vehicle registrations increased by 60 percent in quarter one of 2022, according to Automotive News.
Expanding manufacturing in Arizona has been a major goal of state and national leaders, which was signified by President Joe Biden’s visit to the Taiwan Semiconductor plant in north Phoenix last week, in which he met with Ducey, Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs and numerous private sector leaders. TSMC is investing $40 billion into its operations in the state in the form of two chip manufacturing plants.
Expanding manufacturing in Arizona has been a major goal of state and national leaders, which was signified by President Joe Biden’s visit to the Taiwan Semiconductor plant in north Phoenix last week, in which he met with Ducey, Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs and numerous private sector leaders. TSMC is investing $40 billion into its operations in the state in the form of two chip manufacturing plants.