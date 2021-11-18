(The Center Square) – Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) has sued the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), its secretary, and two wardens in an effort to overturn a law that allows biological men to be transferred to women's prisons if they say they are transgender.
The lawsuit comes after the group this summer called on the state to reverse its policy to protect women, some of whom claimed to be assaulted.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Janine Chandler, Krystal Gonzales, Tomiekia Johnson, Nadia Romero, and the advocacy group Woman II Woman in U.S. District Court Eastern District of California Fresno Division.
WoLF is seeking a permanent injunction and for the court to declare unconstitutional the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall.
Among other things, the Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act requires the state to transfer biological men who say they are transgender to be transferred to women’s prison facilities upon their request. Men requesting transfers are eligible for transfer regardless if they have had sex change surgery, take hormones, or have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
According to the law, any man can claim the right to be housed with women by claiming, “I have a transgender (or nonbinary) (or intersex) identity,” the complaint states.
To date, approximately 23 men have transferred into women’s facilities since the law became effective, according to the complaint, including those who “have committed heinous violent and sexual crimes against women and children.”
WoLF alleges that transferring men and housing them with women violates female inmates’ rights protected by the First, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment.
“Women and girls deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion,” WoLF’s executive director, Dr. Mahri Irvine, said in a statement. “CDCR has unequivocally violated the basic human rights of incarcerated women by subjecting them to traumatizing, terrifying conditions. WoLF stands alongside these women. We will continue to fight for them until their safety and dignity are restored.”
According to the complaint, “a significant proportion of incarcerated women have been subjected to domestic violence, sexual abuse, and sexual harassment throughout their lifetimes, perpetrated by men on the basis of sex, and many incarcerated women suffer from traumatic brain injury as a result of male perpetrated violence against them,” with a vast majority of female offenders suffering from physical or emotional trauma when they are incarcerated.
Placing biological men in cells with women has resulted in women coordinating sleep schedules to have a woman stand watch to try to prevent rape by the male cellmate, according to the complaint. It has also resulted in female guards being armed with new, stronger pepper spray and updated riot control measures.
Female inmates have expressed psychological distress, fear, and anxiety over the possibility of additional men being housed in their facilities, a psychological impact WoLF argues constitutes an “unofficial punishment.”
One plaintiff, Nadia Romero, a survivor of severe sexual and physical abuse, has experienced panic attacks, insomnia and fear after being housed with men, the lawsuit says. She filed a grievance “describing an incident where she was grabbed by a man in her unit” and informed the prison of “her heightened risk of rape and violence from male offenders,” the complaint states. The prison’s response referred to the men in her unit as “transgender females,” minimizing her complaint, WoLF argues. Romero, a Roman Catholic, argues her religious practice is impaired by being placed in an intimate setting with unrelated men.
Krystal Gonzalez, another plaintiff, was sexually assaulted by a man transferred to her unit, the complaint states. She filed a grievance with her facility and requested single-sex housing away from men. Her psychological distress “caused by her assault has been exacerbated by the prison’s refusal to acknowledge the sex of her perpetrator,” the complaint states.
Another plaintiff, Janine Chandler, an observant Muslim and survivor of domestic violence, argues her right to privacy and right to exercise her religion are being violated by being forced to house with men.
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times reported that prison officials were aware that men were identifying as transgender, who were reportedly not transgender, in order to access women’s facilities.
The CDCR has not issued a statement on the lawsuit, but it did issue a statement expressing its support for the law last year.
“No one deserves to be treated disrespectfully because of their gender identity or expression. And it is our sworn duty to protect people from sexual assault and violence,” then CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said after Newsom signed the bill into law.
Diaz, who has since retired, said the law would “bolster our ongoing efforts to address the inequalities and complex needs the incarcerated transgender, non-binary and intersex community faces and codify our policies for the screening, treatment, and housing of this population as required by the Prison Rape Elimination Act.”
CDCR also says its executives and leadership worked closely with the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to provide technical assistance among other efforts. CDCR also held several meetings with “incarcerated members of the transgender, non-binary and intersex community, as well as members of the incarcerated cisgender community,” and conducted a survey to “hear directly from the people the law would impact.” It doesn’t specify how many female inmates were included in this survey.
While CDCR claims its policy is to reassess housing and placement “if an incarcerated individual raises concerns for their health or safety at any time,” this has not been the case for female inmates, WoLF argues.