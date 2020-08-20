(The Center Square) – Tens of thousands of California residents are under evacuation orders and nearly 300 structures have been destroyed in wildfires near the San Francisco Bay area caused by lightning strikes.
Thousands of more structures, including homes, are at risk as wildfires burns throughout the state.
About 20 separate fires, known as the SCU Lightning Complex, continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain and are influenced by extreme temperatures, and low relative humidity," according to Cal Fire.
Portions of Alameda, Stanislaus and Santa Clara counties were under evacuation orders from the SCU Lighning Complex fires, which have burned 137,475 acres.
The LNU Lightning Complex fires in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano counties has burned 131,000 acres as of Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday, and said on Wednesday that the state saw nearly 11,000 lightning strike over three days.
Newsom said the state's firefighting resources are stretched given the number of fires across the state.