(The Center Square) – The leaders of five western U.S. states sent a joint letter to Congressional leaders seeking $1 trillion in federal aid as restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 has led to record unemployment across the country.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he joined the governors' and legislative leaders of Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington in signing the letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress.
Just three months ago, California was projecting a $6 billion surplus.
"Those numbers are completely flipped," Newsom said Monday. "The challenge is enormous," saying the state is "now running historic deficits" as tax revenue plummets because of economic shutdowns.
California has paid out $13.1 billion in unemployment claims since he put in place stay-at-home orders that shuttered nonessential businesses. About 4.5 million Californians have filed for unemployment since March 12, most in the country.
As governors across the country have asked for more financial help from the federal government, Newsom said it was better that "we go together and advance our needs to the federal government" to help front-line health care workers, police officers, emergency responders, teachers and others.
"It's not just states asking for a bailout, quite the contrary," Newsom said.
Last month, after Illinois Senate President Don Harmon sent a letter to his Congressional delegation seeking a federal bailout, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he did not support a bailout but he would be open to allowing states to declare bankruptcy.