California Gov. Gav. Newsom speaks at noon PDT Wednesday to provide the latest update on COVID-19 in the state:
WATCH LIVE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom news briefing
Trending
-
California ballot initiative campaigns are in the final weeks of their signature drives and face the effects of coronavirus
-
Newsom: 25,000 retired health care workers volunteer to return to help state with coronavirus
-
California Gov. Newsom calls for retired health care workers, students to help with coronavirus response
-
Executive order allows California to seize hotels, other private property for coronavirus response
-
Study: California second worst in return on taxpayer investment