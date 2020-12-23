The U.S. Senate confirmed Fernando Aenlle-Rocha to the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a vote of 80-8. After he receives his federal judicial commission and takes his judicial oath, the 28-member court will have nine Democrat-appointed judges, 13 Republican-appointed judges, and six vacancies. Aenlle-Rocha will join three other judges appointed by President Donald Trump (R).
The Central District of California is one of 94 U.S. District Courts. They are the general trial courts of the United States federal courts.
Aenlle-Rocha previously served as a judge on the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in California. He was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown (D) on May 22, 2017, and elected to the court in 2018.
Aenlle-Rocha was born in Cuba in 1961. He received his B.A. from Princeton University in 1983 and his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law in 1986.
The U.S. Senate has confirmed 234 of Trump’s Article III judicial nominees– three Supreme Court justices, 54 appellate court judges, 174 district court judges, and three U.S. Court of International Trade judges – since January 2017.