FILE -The Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway is seen on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif., on March 2, 2020. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined tribal leaders and the governors of Oregon and California on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Hornbrook, Calif., to celebrate the planned removal of four dams along the Klamath River. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)