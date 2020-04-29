(The Center Square) – A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says three California cities are among the 20 cities where COVID-19 has affected unemployment the most.
WalletHub's report, released Wednesday, sought to identify where workers have been affected most by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, WalletHub compared 180 cities based on increases in unemployment. It compared the rise in unemployment from March 2020 with March 2019 and January 2020 to determine the overall rank.
Long Beach (16th), Santa Clarita (17th) and Los Angeles (18th) all made the top 20. Glendale came in at 22nd.
Seattle was No. 1.
More than 3 million California workers filed unemployment claims over the past five weeks, as businesses not deemed essential were forced to close because of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order.
Newsom said Tuesday that he thinks it will be weeks before the state can begin reopening again.