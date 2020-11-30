(The Center Square) – The Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Sacramento rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request to summarily overrule Sutter Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman’s ruling against him. Instead, it scheduled a briefing and oral arguments “that will result in a precedent-setting written decision,” the two Northern California Republican Assemblymen suing the governor claim.
Until the arguments can be heard, Heckman’s Nov. 13 injunction against Newsom remains on hold, which is what the legislators tried to avoid by turning around a Preliminary Opposition in 48 hours, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, explained in an email to constituents. He and his colleague, Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuma, successfully sued the governor over an executive order issued in June related to election law and procedure.
The legislators argue that only the state legislature can make, amend or suspend laws and these powers are not granted by the state constitution to the governor or anyone else.
Newsom’s office argued that Heckman’s ruling “is wrong and threatens California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.”
The law the governor has been using to justify issuing the executive order in question, the California Emergency Services Act “does not authorize or empower the governor of the state of California to amend statutory law or make new statutory law, which is exclusively a legislative function not delegated to the governor under the CESA,” Heckman ruled in imposing an injunction on the governor from issuing any future executive orders that create, suspend or alter state laws.
Of the appeals court’s decision, Kiley said, “One consolation is the court has now set an expedited briefing schedule.” The court has given the two legislators until Dec. 4 to submit a full ‘return’ in defense of the trial court’s ruling. Newsom’s attorneys will have 10 days to file a reply, due by Dec. 14.
The parties will then present their arguments to the court in Sacramento.
When asked about the lawsuit, Newsom told reporters, "I'm confident in our legal standing and our legal position."
Assemblyman Gallagher said in response that, “Considering the very clear directives of our California Constitution, state statutes, and long held case law... he shouldn’t be.”
If the legislators win, it will be the first time a court of appeals will have ever ruled in the history of the state that a governor’s emergency order violated the California Constitution. The court’s decision will be binding on any superior court in any of California’s 58 counties.
It will also “be the key precedent for direct challenges to any of Newsom’s other emergency orders, including the lockdown,” Kiley said.
Referring to Newsom as a dictator, Kiley says it is not hyperbole because the state’s color-coded blueprint of restrictions excludes the color green, meaning there are no plans to fully reopen the state. When explaining the exclusion of green, Newsom said, “we don’t believe there’s a green light that says go back to the way things were.”
Newsom has also referred to COVID-19 as an “opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern” and bring in a “new progressive era.”