(The Center Square) – The majority of likely California voters appear poised to reject a ballot initiative allowing online sports wagering in the Golden State come November, according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.
If the election were held today, 54% of likely voters would vote “no” on Proposition 27, an initiative backed by FanDuel and DraftKings that would allow online and mobile sports betting outside of tribal lands, the PPIC survey released Wednesday night said. The survey found that 34% of likely voters would vote “yes” and another 12% are unsure.
Proposition 27 is appearing on the ballot alongside another sports betting initiative on the November ballot – Proposition 26. That initiative would legalize in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks. PPIC did not conduct a survey to determine voter support for Prop 26.
Senate and Assembly leadership on both sides of the aisle came out against Proposition 27 last month, urging voters to cast a “no” vote. Gov. Gavin Newsom has thus far remained neutral on the initiative.
The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office wrote in separate analyses that both Proposition 26 and 27 would result in impacts to state and local revenues and costs, though the actual size of the effects is "uncertain" at this point. The LAO estimates that Proposition 26 could increase state revenues by "tens of millions of dollars annually," while Proposition 27 could increase revenues by "hundreds of millions of dollars annually."
Proposition 26 and 27 are two of seven initiatives that will appear on the November ballot, including measures to enshrine abortion rights in the California Constitution and raise taxes on the wealthy to increase funding for electric vehicles and EV infrastructure.
PPIC’s survey found that if the election were held today, 69% of likely voters would vote “yes” on Proposition 1, a measure that would amend the state’s constitution to include the right to an abortion and the right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
The survey found that 61% of likely voters say the outcome of Proposition 1 is “very important,” though outcomes differ among political parties. According to the survey, 73% of likely Democrat voters say the outcome is very important compared to just 48% of Republican voters.
“Clearly, abortion rights is a salient election issue to some likely voters more than others, meaning that Prop 1 could have an impact on voter turnout in ways that might benefit pro-choice candidates,” PPIC President and CEO Mark Baldassare wrote in a blog post Wednesday night.
PPIC’s survey also polled likely voters on Proposition 30, a measure that would raise taxes on millionaires to fund electric vehicle incentives, EV infrastructure and wildfire prevention. The measure received fresh opposition this week from Newsom, who released an ad urging voters to reject the measure.
If the election was held today, 55% of likely voters would cast a “yes” vote on Prop 30, while 40% would vote “no,” according to PPIC’s survey.
The findings in the report were based on a survey of 1,705 California residents. It was conducted from September 2 through 11.