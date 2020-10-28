(The Center Square) – Roughly one week after a trial was held at Sutter County Superior Court, state legislators who sued Gov. Gavin Newsom are still waiting for a ruling on the constitutionality of one of the governor’s executive orders and possibly the constitutionality of the Emergency Services Act.
At issue is an executive order issued by Newsom mandating that all registered voters receive vote-by-mail ballots and counties be allowed to reduce precincts on Election Day if they provided in-person voting centers under certain stipulations.
Assemblymen James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, sued Newsom, arguing the orders he’s issued since March violate the separation of powers clause of the state constitution. Their complaint asks for a permanent injunction against all unlawful orders issued by the governor.
“We live in a democracy, where there are three branches of government,' right? And he’s not allowed to legislate," Gallagher told local reporters. "That’s our job at the state legislature, and he can’t basically take over our job. And, there are implications if we allow one man to do that.”
Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman said she would make a decision soon. However, roughly one week has gone by without news.
If Newsom were to win, Gallagher and Kiley said they would appeal. If they win a narrow victory, Newsom’s attorneys could also appeal.
In his trial brief, Newsom’s attorneys implored Heckman to limit her ruling to only the one executive order issued related to mail-in ballots, not to all executive orders he’s issued. Newsom’s attorney argued that the separation of powers only works well “in theory.” Even though the state Legislature was in session and legislators could have proposed legislation related to the coronavirus, they did not. Newsom’s attorneys argued even if they did, the process would have been too slow to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
If the legislators were to win based on the merits of the case, the court would “enjoin the governor from further exercising legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution,” Kiley said. “Newsom would be legally restrained – the only antidote to his historic lack of self-restraint.
“A number of his previous orders would immediately be exposed as unlawful, while others may become newly vulnerable,” Kiley added. “As a matter of law, our republican form of government would be vindicated.”
An unlikely, but possible, outcome of the case is that Heckman could rule that the Emergency Services Act is unconstitutional. This would result in the immediate termination of all of the emergency orders issued by the state, and subsequently by local governments.
When asked by the Los Angeles Times about the lawsuit last week, Newsom replied, “We did what we thought was appropriate.” When asked to respond to claims that he was “ruling by fiat” and if his actions would be “more measured in the future,” Newsom did not respond.
Heckman can rule on a technicality or proceed to the merits of the case, rule in favor of the plaintiffs or the defendants, rule on the interpretation of the Emergency Services Act, and grant or deny a permanent injunction with an array of stipulations.