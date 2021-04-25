Stanford,University,Hoover,Tower,At,Sunset

Stanford University's Hoover Tower

 Shutterstock

Stanford University's business school ranked first among U.S. colleges offering master of business administration programs, according to a new study by U.S. News that examined 364 schools.

The Stanford school has an annual in-state tuition rate for full-time students of $74,706, and its enrollment of full-time students was 844, according to the 2022 U.S. News ranking. 

U.S. News ended up ranking only 143 schools out of the 364. The ranked schools provided adequate data on their MBA programs for the news publisher to calculate the results, which are based on a weighted average of indicators such as test scores, recruiter assessments and acceptance rates.

All the schools examined are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. The coronavirus pandemic may have caused some previously ranked business schools not to submit information for the latest ranking, U.S. News reported.

---

Where Are the Nation’s Best Business Schools?

RankUniversityLocationTuitionEnrollment (Full-time)
1Stanford UniversityStanford, Calif.$74,706 per year (full-time)844
2University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)Philadelphia, Pa.$80,432 per year (full-time)N/A
3University of Chicago (Booth)Chicago, Ill.$73,440 per year (full-time)1,229
4Northwestern University (Kellogg)Evanston, Ill.$74,871 per year (full-time)1,378
5 (tie)Harvard UniversityBoston, Mass.$73,440 per year (full-time)1,538
5 (tie)Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)Cambridge, Mass.$77,168 per year (full-time)N/A
7 (tie)Columbia UniversityNew York, N.Y.$77,376 per year (full-time)1,310
7 (tie)University of California--Berkeley (Haas)Berkeley, Calif.$64,246 per year (in-state, full-time); $68,444 per year (out-of-state, full-time)627
9Yale UniversityNew Haven, Conn.$72,350 per year (full-time)692
10 (tie)Dartmouth College (Tuck)Hanover, N.H.$77,520 per year (full-time)569
10 (tie)New York University (Stern)New York, N.Y.$76,780 per year (full-time)668
12Duke University (Fuqua)Durham, N.C.$70,000 per year (full-time)798
13 (tie)University of Michigan--Ann Arbor (Ross)Ann Arbor, Mich.$66,048 per year (in-state, full-time); $71,048 per year (out-of-state, full-time)758
13 (tie)University of Virginia (Darden)Charlottesville, Va.$66,436 per year (in-state, full-time); $68,754 per year (out-of-state, full-time)733
15Cornell University (Johnson)Ithaca, N.Y.$71,940 per year (full-time)571
16 (tie)Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)Pittsburgh, Pa.$70,000 per year (full-time)340
16 (tie)University of Southern California (Marshall)Los Angeles, Calif.$61,500 per year (full-time)435
18 (tie)University of California--Los Angeles (Anderson)Los Angeles, Calif.$65,049 per year (in-state, full-time); $65,049 per year (out-of-state, full-time)694
18 (tie)University of Texas--Austin (McCombs)Austin, Texas$51,020 per year (in-state, full-time); $56,572 per year (out-of-state, full-time)491
20University of North Carolina--Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)Chapel Hill, N.C.$48,051 per year (in-state, full-time); $63,174 per year (out-of-state, full-time)593
21Georgetown University (McDonough)Washington, D.C.$57,850 per year (full-time)509
22University of Washington (Foster)Seattle, Wash.$35,610 per year (in-state, full-time); $52,452 per year (out-of-state, full-time)227
23 (tie)Indiana University (Kelley)Bloomington, Ind.$27,865 per year (in-state, full-time); $51,454 per year (out-of-state, full-time)225
23 (tie)Vanderbilt University (Owen)Nashville, Tenn.$60,750 per year (full-time)329
25Rice University (Jones)Houston, Texas$60,940 per year (full-time)281
26 (tie)Emory University (Goizueta)Atlanta, Ga.$67,100 per year (full-time)286
26 (tie)University of Florida (Warrington)Gainesville, Fla.$12,737 per year (in-state, full-time); $30,130 per year (out-of-state, full-time)90
28 (tie)Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)Atlanta, Ga.$29,508 per year (in-state, full-time); $40,752 per year (out-of-state, full-time)157
28 (tie)University of Minnesota--Twin Cities (Carlson)Minneapolis, Minn.$40,176 per year (in-state, full-time); $51,456 per year (out-of-state, full-time)139
30Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)Tempe, Ariz.$28,720 per year (in-state, full-time); $48,400 per year (out-of-state, full-time)131
31 (tie)Brigham Young University (Marriott)Provo, Utah$13,860 per year (LDS member, full-time)256
31 (tie)University of Texas--DallasRichardson, Texas$14,721 per year (in-state, full-time); $29,166 per year (out-of-state, full-time)105
33 (tie)Ohio State University (Fisher)Columbus, Ohio$30,120 per year (in-state, full-time); $53,708 per year (out-of-state, full-time)134
33 (tie)Pennsylvania State University--University Park (Smeal)University Park, Pa.$26,938 per year (in-state, full-time);$43,296 per year (out-of-state, full-time)107
33 (tie)University of Rochester (Simon)Rochester, N.Y.$48,000 per year (full-time)232
36 (tie)University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)Notre Dame, Ind.$58,030 per year (full-time)275
36 (tie)Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)St. Louis, Mo.$64,250 per year (full-time)197
38Texas A&M University--College Station (Mays)College Station, Texas$61,629 total program (in-state, full-time); $87,323 total program (out-of-state, full-time)143
39 (tie)Michigan State University (Broad)East Lansing, Mich.$33,098 per year (in-state, full-time); $52,458 per year (out-of-state, full-time)143
39 (tie)University of Georgia (Terry)Athens, Ga.$13,587 per year (in-state, full-time); $32,606 per year (out-of-state, full-time)112
39 (tie)University of Tennessee--Knoxville (Haslam)Knoxville, Tenn.$11,468 per year (in-state, full-time); $29,656 per year (out-of-state, full-time)99
42 (tie)University of Maryland--College Park (Smith)College Park, Md.$92,232 total program (in-state, full-time); $113,292 total program (out-of-state, full-time)139
42 (tie)University of Wisconsin MadisonMadison, Wis.$23,365 per year (in-state, full-time); $47,013 per year (out-of-state, full-time)162
44 (tie)Boston College (Carroll)Chestnut Hill, Mass.$55,380 per year (full-time)154
44 (tie)Purdue University -- West Lafayette (Krannert)West Lafayette, Ind.$9,992 per year (in-state, full-time); $19,766 per year (out-of-state, full-time)83
44 (tie)Rutgers University -- Newark and New BrunswickNewark, N.J.$27,704 per year (in-state, full-time); $48,096 per year (out-of-state, full-time)77
44 (tie)Southern Methodist University (Cox)Dallas, Texas$47,445 per year (full-time)215
44 (tie)University of Alabama (Manderson)Tuscaloosa, Ala.$10,780 per year (in-state, full-time); $30,250 per year (out-of-state, full-time)356
44 (tie)University of Utah (Eccles)Salt Lake City, Utah$30,000 per year (in-state, full-time); $31,000 per year (out-of-state, full-time)98
50 (tie)Boston University (Questrom)Boston, Mass.$56,854 per year (full-time)289
50 (tie)Iowa State University (Ivy) Ames, Iowa$12,494 per year (in-state, full-time), $27,892 per year (out-of-state full-time)91

Source: U.S. News

Tags