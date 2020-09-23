(The Center Square) – Significant progress is being made on several of the more than two dozen wildfires that have been burning across California for more than a month.
Cal Fire reports that a fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, south of San Francisco, is 100 percent contained and nine other fires are 75 percent or more contained, including three at 95 percent.
According to the federal government’s National Wildfire Coordinating Group, containment refers to the status of establishing a control line around a fire that can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.
Since mid August, 28 wildfires have burned 3.6 million acres, claiming 26 lives and destroying more than 6,600 structures. There are more than 18,000 firefighters battling the blazes, including several from the United States military, Canada and Mexico.
Hardest hit has been Berry Creek, north of Sacramento, where a fire on Sept. 8 claimed 15 lives and burned 1,238 structures. People who live in the area evacuated two years ago when an infamous camp fire destroyed the nearby town of Paradise but left Berry Creek untouched. Officials believe this time around people did not heed evacuation orders until it was too late.
Another of the fatalities was Charles Morton, a 14-year veteran firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. He died last Thursday in a fire that has burned more than 22,000 acres in and around the San Bernardino National Forest.
That fire was started in early September by a couple using a pyrotechnic device as part of a gender reveal party for their unborn baby. Officials say they likely could face charges.
Morton is the third firefighter to die in the past month. A pilot was killed during a water drop when his helicopter crashed, and a volunteer firefighter from Texas was killed when the engine truck she was driving backed over an embankment into the flames.
Morton was given an honorary procession Tuesday as his body was transported from the San Bernardino coroner’s office to a funeral home. First responders from various agencies positioned themselves along the route to salute.
Officials also reported some progress on the largest wildfire to ever hit Los Angeles County, going from 17 percent containment to 38 percent between Tuesday and Wednesday. It has so far burned 112,000 acres and destroyed 29 structures, causing evacuations in several communities in the northern area of the county.