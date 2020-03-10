(The Center Square) – Santa Clara County in California has been events and other gatherings of 1,000 or more people has health officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The ban takes effect Wednesday and will last for three weeks, officials said. It includes concerts, sporting events and other gatherings. It does not include airports, schools, shopping malls or offices.
The NHL's San Jose Sharks will be able to play home games but attendance will be limited. The Sharks are scheduled to play three home games at the SAP Center during the three-week period but none until next Tuesday.
"No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17," the team said in a statement. "We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."
There are 43 confirmed cases of COID-19 in Santa Clara County and one death.
“This is a big decision to issue a legal order such as this, to carefully consider it," Dr. Sara Cody of the county health department said. "I think that over the last five days the uptick in cases particularly those that we believe, where we found no link to travel or other cases indicating community spread. That is a tipping point for us and it’s time to issue the order.”