U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won California's primary in a Super Tuesday largely dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Sanders, of Vermont, held 33.2 percent of the vote in California with 93.6 percent of precincts reporting, according to the semi-official canvas by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Biden was in second with 24.3 percent. Former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg placed third with 14.7 percent, followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 12.1 percent.
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobacher, who both dropped out of the race prior to Super Tuesday, received 6.6 percent and 3.3 percent of the vote, respectively.
Of the 14 Super Tuesday states to vote, Biden won nine, Sanders four with Maine still too close to call. Biden held a slim 34-33 percent lead over Sanders in Maine with 73 percent of precincts reporting.
Republican voters re-elected incumbent President Donald Trump by 92 percent. Republican candidates Joe Walsh and Bill Weld received 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent of the vote, respectively.
Both of the state’s two Special Election races will go to run-offs as no candidate received 50 percent of the vote.
In U.S. Rep. District 25, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Democrat Christy Smith received 35 percent the vote; in District 28 with 66.9 percent of the precincts reporting, Republican Melissa Melendez won 41 percent of the vote.
Ballot Proposition 13 failed. A majority of California voters, 56 percent, rejected the measure to go into more debt to fund public school repairs despite the state having a $21 billion budget surplus.
The proposition authorized $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for construction and modernization of public education facilities. Its fiscal impact was expected to increase state costs to repay bonds estimated at roughly $740 million per year (including interest) over the next 35 years. It also would have allowed school districts and community college districts to issue additional local bonds, and school districts would have new limits on their ability to levy developer fees.
The funds would have helped remove toxic mold and asbestos from aging classrooms, fund additional school nurse facilities, create cleaner drinking water, and implement fire and earthquake safety upgrades, proponents Californians for Safe and Healthy Learning, argued.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association openly opposed the bill, arguing it was simply more government waste to fund reported projects at nearly twice the expense for paying for school construction from the regular budget.
