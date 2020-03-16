(The Center Square) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed ordered the closure of all businesses in the Bay area that don't provide essential functions and told residents to stay home except for essential needs.
"Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs," Breed tweeted Monday. "Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open. These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19."
"Essential needs" include for medical purposes, to buy food or to for a friend or relative who needs it.
Workers should work from home unless they provide a vital service, such as in health care or public safety, according to the directive.
"All businesses, other than Essential Businesses and Essential Government Functions, are required to cease all operations," a news release from the city said. "All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single family or living unit are prohibited, except for the exemptions listed below."
As of Monday afternoon, 335 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in California, including seven deaths.
Breed also banned all travel, "including but not limited to walking, biking, driving, or taking public transit" unless the travel is for essential public business.
“We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” Breed said in a news release. “This is going to be a defining moment for our City and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside. I want to encourage everyone to remain calm and emphasize that all essential needs will continue to be met. San Francisco has overcome big challenges before and we will do it again, together.”
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. Symptoms are mild for most who are infected, but they are more dangerous for the elderly and those with other health conditions.