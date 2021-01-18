(The Center Square) – Nine state prison inmates have been charged in San Diego County with fraudulently applying for and receiving unemployment benefits in a scam reported to total nearly $5 million.
The nine inmates charged received more than $160,000 in total among them between June and September 2020, District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.
They allegedly lied about their eligibility and addresses on state Employment Development Department applications while they were assigned to a program in San Diego that allows some inmates to finish their sentences in halfway house settings.
“These inmates were not only breaking the rules and gaming the system, they added insult to injury for families relying on legitimate unemployment benefits to make ends meet during the ongoing pandemic,” Stephan said.
They also received luxury items from Amazon and food deliveries from restaurants, the DA’s office reported, and their mobile banking apps on their cellphones gave access to large amounts of money.
The arrests come after district attorneys in Sacramento, El Dorado, Kern and San Mateo counties last fall claimed that nearly $1 billion in fraudulent claims for unemployment assistance and coronavirus relief money had been paid to inmates in California prisons.
This month, it was revealed that more than $42 million in unemployment and relief money paid by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) went to out-of-state prison and jail inmates.
In total, $4 billion in reportedly fraudulent coronavirus relief funds were paid out, according to an analysis conducted by Sacramento-based Pondera Solutions, a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters.
Inmates in approximately 33 of California’s 58 county jails are allegedly involved with filing the potentially fraudulent claims.