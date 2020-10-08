(The Center Square) – Attorneys from the Thomas More Society have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and 19 state, county and municipal officials in California Superior Court in Kern County alleging they have violated eight provisions of Articles I and III of the California Constitution.
In addition to Newsom, defendants include the state attorney general, several state and local health department officials, sheriffs, and chiefs of police of several counties and cities.
The 77-page complaint was filed pro bono on behalf of Roman Catholic priest Trevor Burfitt, who oversees mission churches in Kern, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties. It seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and a trial by jury.
A total ban on indoor worship imposed a second time on July 13 has specifically discriminated against religious institutions in 38 counties, including where Burfitt’s ministries are located and where roughly 86 percent of Californians live. If violated, the bans carry criminal and civil penalties and fines.
The “worship ban” was implemented after the July 4 weekend. It requires places of worship to “discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower,” in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While Newsom banned religious worship, home bible studies and singing, he “encouraged tens of thousands of people to gather for mass protests,” Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said when the worship ban was first imposed. Liberty Counsel has since filed several lawsuits against Newsom.
Strict limits or outright prohibitions on public and private worship activities, which continue to be designated as "nonessential," continue while liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, and the Hollywood movie industry do not have the same limits or prohibitions imposed on them or carry the same criminal or civil penalties for violating them, the complaint notes.
Ongoing restrictions and prohibitions targeting religious organizations and practices violate eight provisions of Article I and III of the California Constitution, the lawsuit alleges, including:
- Article 1: Free Exercise and Enjoyment of Religion without Discrimination or Preference (section 4), Liberty and Due Process (section 1 and 7),
- Liberty of Speech (section 2), Equal Protection (section 7), Right to Assemble Freely (section 3), Right to Autonomy Privacy and Bodily Integrity (section 1).
- Article III, Section 3—Separation of Powers Guarantees, Non-Delegation Doctrine, and Ban on Legislative Vetoes.
“Under the California Constitution a public health ‘emergency’ cannot be whatever the governor says is an emergency, nor end only when he says so – no matter how long it continues or how dubious the rationale for its prolongation,” the complaint states.
The California Constitution does not permit the governor “to impose any ‘emergency’ restriction of fundamental rights he deems appropriate,” it adds. Instead, the constitution says the orders must be “narrowly tailored, limited in time, and serve interests of the highest order, not any goal the governor wishes to achieve.”
Initially, the orders were “supposed to be only a temporary emergency measure,” the complaint states. “However, nearly seven months later it appears that, absent judicial intervention, there will never be a ‘reopening’ to normal, pre-COVID activity, despite incontestable facts – including California’s own data … showing that the lockdown is no longer warranted and is causing far more harm than good.”
“It is now beyond reasonable dispute that, absent judicial intervention, Governor Newsom intends to continue indefinitely a massive and baseless suspension of the constitutional rights of Father Burfitt and nearly 40 million other residents of the state of California,” Special Counsel for the TMS, Paul Jonna, said in a statement.
As of Sept. 25, in the counties where Burfitt engages in ministry, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March as a percentage of the population ranges from 0.04 to 0.06 percent.
In Kern County, 369 people have reportedly died with or from the coronavirus out of a population of 900,202, or 0.04 percent.
In San Bernardino County, 925 have reportedly died with or from the coronavirus out of a population of 2,180,000, or 0.04 percent.
In San Diego County, 775 have reportedly died with or from the coronavirus out of a population of population 3,338,330, or 0.02 percent.
In Los Angeles County, 6,137 have reportedly died with or from the coronavirus out of a population 10,040,000, or 0.06 percent.