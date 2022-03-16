(The Center Square) – A group of Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of new bills to increase accountability over the state’s homelessness spending and expand shelter options on Wednesday in a move they say is a “departure from the status quo.”
GOP lawmakers met outside the state Capitol on Wednesday to highlight proposals to enhance transparency into homelessness spending and expand treatment for individuals on the street.
Over the last four years, the state has earmarked $17 billion to confront homelessness, including $12 billion approved in the latest state budget. Portions of those funds have been used to address encampments and advance housing projects – including $181 million announced Tuesday to create more than 605 new housing units across the state.
Republican lawmakers said Wednesday that increasing spending has not made the homeless crisis better but “clearly worse.”
“What Democrats have done over the past decade is not working,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said Wednesday. “It’s an enablement strategy – ours is an empowerment strategy to give people the tools and the resources to get off the streets.”
The legislative package, named “ACT (Accountability, Compassion, Treatment) on Homelessness,” contains 17 proposals to increase accountability, shelter and treatment options for individuals experiencing homelessness.
One proposal introduced by Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, would require Gov. Gavin Newsom to report to the Legislature annually and post data on the efforts to a public dashboard. The bill would also require local governments to report spending on homelessness programs to the state annually.
A bill sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, would have the state auditor review the impact of state spending on homelessness outcomes and track their effectiveness. Gallagher said Wednesday that Kiley’s proposal would ensure the state is not “wasting resources on ineffective programs.”
The legislative package also includes several proposals that GOP lawmakers say will focus on mental health and drug treatment for homeless individuals. Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, has introduced several bills in the proposal, including one that would require a “significant portion” of a $2 billion opioid settlement from major pharmaceutical distributors to be used to address and prevent drug addiction among homeless individuals.
“One focus of our efforts is prevention for people at risk,” Bates said.
Other proposals in the legislative package aim to make it easier to expand homeless shelters and housing options. One bill would exempt emergency shelter and supportive housing projects from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Another proposal would award grants to local governments that increase temporary shelter options.
Multiple lawmakers said they were interested in Newsom’s CARE Court proposal – which would create a mental health branch in county courts to provide treatment to individuals suffering from psychosis – but said existing law would place individuals into the criminal justice or conservatorship system.
Gallagher highlighted a proposal that would change that, expanding the state’s definition of “gravely disabled” to include individuals who, due to mental illness, are unable to care for their basic needs and are at risk of “substantial bodily harm.”