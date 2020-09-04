(The Center Square) – Nearly 19,000 San Francisco city employees received more than $150,000 in salaries and benefits last year, according to an analysis by OpentheBooks.com.
“Whenever we open the books, San Francisco consistently ranks among the worst tax-and-spend offenders,” Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of government watchdog group, writes about its findings in an article first published by Forbes.
The report comes as San Francisco faces a $1.5 billion deficit, an unemployment rate above 10 percent, and a growing homeless population.
Approximately 18,759 city employees received compensation packages totaling more than $150,000. An additional 44,526 employees received salaries and benefits costing taxpayers $131,335 each, the analysis found.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the highest paid mayor in the U.S., receives $452,421 in compensation annually, Open the Books found ($342,974 in an annual salary and $109,447 in benefits). In her office, 31 staffers have total compensation packages that exceed $200,000 each annually.
“San Francisco is a mess. Literally,” Andrzejewski adds. The agency in charge of cleaning up feces in public areas, the Public Works department, has a $224 million budget earmarked for personnel costs alone, the report notes.
Among its 1,790 employees, high earners include truck drivers ($218,495), arborists ($206,107), and general laborers ($188,975). Members on the “poop patrol” cost taxpayers up to $184,000 each.
The former Public Works director, Mohammed Nuru, who declared himself “Mr. Clean,” received $380,000 in total annual compensation before the FBI arrested him on fraud charges.
The combined 4,418 employees of the city’s and county's law enforcement agencies cost taxpayers $831 million in compensation in 2019, an average of more than $188,000 per person. The highest earner received nearly $574,595 in pay and benefits last year alone, including $315,896 in overtime pay.
Of the two departments’ 3,775 employees, roughly 8.5 out of every 10 had compensation packages in 2019 that exceeded $100,000.
Among Open The Books' other findings: city truck drivers received $262,898 in compensation; city painters, $270,190; firefighters, $316,306; and plumbing supervisors, $348,291 a year.
In order to help the city’s growing homeless population, a new agency was created in 2016. Within three years it employed more than 148 people, 53 of whom received salaries greater than $100,000. The agency’s director, Jeff Kosinsky, received a salary of more than $238,182 annually.
Yet, the city’s homeless population continued to grow. According to a report by the New York Times, the homeless population increased by 17 percent to 8,000 in 2020. Complaints of human waste on city streets spiked from 18,246 in 2016 to 31,000 in 2019.
Prior to the state and citywide coronavirus shutdowns, San Francisco was already in financial trouble, the nonprofit organization, Truth in Accounting, says.
A January 2020 TIA report analyzed some of the largest cities’ audited financial reports and ranked San Francisco among 32 that received a “D” grade for their fiscal health.
“San Francisco’s elected officials have made repeated financial decisions that have left the city with a debt burden of $5 billion,” the TIA report states. If every city taxpayer were to contribute to pay off the debt, they would each owe $17,000.
The city’s financial problems “stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years. Of the $32.5 billion in retirement benefits promised, the city has not funded $4.4 billion in pension and $3.7 billion in retiree health care benefits,” TIA reports.
“San Francisco’s long-term financial situation looks bleak,” Andrzejewski says, arguing that San Francisco and other poorly run cities should not receive any more taxpayer-funded federal bailout money.