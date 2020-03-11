(The Center Square) – The Golden State Warriors will temporarily bar fans from attending home games to comply with the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting events with 1,000 or more people in attendance, ESPN is reporting.
The order comes amid fears about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic, scientifically defined as an epidemic occurring worldwide.
California, along with the states of Washington and New York, has been a hub of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since an outbreak of the disease in China in December. More than 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in California along with three deaths.
Golden State hosts the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night before a two-week road trip. After Thursday's game, Golden State next plays at home March 25.
ESPN reported that the league will hold conference calls Wednesday and Thursday to discuss other precautionary options, such as moving games to cities that haven't yet seen an outbreak, banning fans from games or even suspending the season.