(The Center Square) – California has seven of the 10 most expensive cities in the country and 12 of the top 15, according to a Tax Foundation report based information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The data, based on 2018 figures, compares the purchasing power of $100 in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas across the country.
Topping the list as most expensive city is San Francisco, where $100 would buy $75.99 worth of goods and services when compared to average national price levels. In terms of purchasing power, this means residents of the San Francisco Bay Area had about a 25 percent lower standard of living than their nominal incomes would suggest.
Here are the top 15 most expensive metropolitan areas:
- San Francisco-Oakland, CA $75.99
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $77.28
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA $79.68
- Honolulu, HA $80.52
- New York, NY $80.58
- Santa Rosa, CA $81.63
- Napa, CA $81.97
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA $83.68
- Washington, D.C. $84.89
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim CA $85.40
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura CA $85.40
- San Diego-Carlsbad CA $85.91
- Bridgeport CT $86.73
- Boston MA $87.57
- Seattle-Tacoma WA $88.57
The average value of $100 across all of California was $86.66, although in rural California it was $103.20.
Metropolitan areas obviously have a higher population density than non-metropolitan areas, driving up property prices and rents as residents seek to occupy a limited amount of available land.
"Differences in price levels between metropolitan areas have large implications for economic policy, as many policies, such as minimum wage levels, tax brackets, and means-tested public benefit income thresholds, are denominated in nominal dollars," Garrett Watson at the Tax Foundation wrote. "Because each metropolitan area and state has a different price level, these amounts are not equivalent in purchasing power. This is an important consideration when policymakers consider changes to taxes and spending."
Including rent along with goods and services, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also established what it calls “Regional Price Parities” for states in order to rank them against the overall national price level (considered to be 100). In that measure, California was third among the states at 115.4, behind Hawaii (118.1) and New York (116.4) Washington, D.C, came in at 116.1.
Among large metropolitan areas, the San Francisco Bay Area had the highest Regional Price Parity at 131.6. When looking at just rent, San Francisco also topped large metropolitan areas at 199.5. For all metropolitan areas, San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara was highest in the country at 221.3.