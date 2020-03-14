A petition seeking the recall of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) was approved for circulation by the California Secretary of State on March 11, 2020. Supporters of the recall have until August 18 to collect 1,470,760 signatures to force a recall election.
The recall petition alleges that Becerra mismanaged the state’s legal system, wasted public money and resources, lacks leadership, and has been hostile with his policy oversight. The recall against Becerra is being led by Erin Cruz and 10 others. Cruz filed an unsuccessful recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2019. Cruz turned in 281,917 valid signatures in that recall effort on February 13, 2020. Supporters of that recall needed 1,495,709 signatures to force a recall election.
In response to the recall effort, Becerra said that he has “… protected the air you breathe, the water you drink ... your right to privacy ... and your children from sexual predators. I’ve been fighting for California values all my life. That’s my job now as AG: to protect the safety, well-being and future of our families. I will never back down.”
Becerra was appointed to be California’s attorney general in 2017 by Gov. Jerry Brown (D) after Kamala Harris (D) was sworn into the U.S. Senate. He was elected to the position in 2018 with 64% of the vote.
California became a Democratic trifecta in 2011. A state government trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and both state legislative chambers. Democrats control the state Assembly by a 61-18 margin with one vacancy and the state Senate by a 29-10 margin with one vacancy. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) succeeded Jerry Brown (D) as governor in 2019.