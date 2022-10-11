(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden will arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday to begin a multi-day stay in the Golden State, expected to speak on infrastructure investments and affordability.
The president is expected to arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to his press office.
During his time in the state, he plans deliver remarks about infrastructure investments, though further details have not been disclosed. He is also expected to fly to Orange County to “deliver remarks on lowering costs for California families,” Fox 11 reported.
The president’s arrival in Los Angeles comes just days after three city councilmembers and a Los Angeles labor leader were caught making racist remarks in a leaked recording. The leaked audio provoked outrage across the state, leading Biden to call on the three city councilmembers to resign on Tuesday.
Biden’s last visit to Los Angeles was in June when he attended the Summit of the Americas. He also made a trip to the Golden State last September to support Gov. Gavin Newsom one day before the recall election.
After his visit to California, Biden is expected to visit Oregon on Friday and Saturday, according to The Register-Guard.