(The Center Square) – Public opinion concerning Proposition 22 before California voters in Tuesday's general election shows that the measure is too close to call.
A University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll has Prop. 22, which would allow app-based drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft work as independent contractors instead of company employees, with 39% of potential voters backing the initiative and 36% opposing it. Crucially, 25% of respondents are undecided.
Democrats line up against Prop. 22, with 42% saying they'd no, 31% voting yes and 27% undecided. Republicans are currently backing Prop. 22 by a 53% to 29% margin, according to the UC Berkeley IGS poll. Independent voters poll at 41% yes, 33% no and 26% undecided on Prop. 22.
Political ideology shapes likely voter preferences on Prop. 22. Self-defined conservative voters favor Prop. 22 almost two to one. In contrast, voters who define as liberal are most against the measure.
“At present pluralities of political moderates and No Party Preference voters are lining up in support,” the UC Berkeley IGS poll finds, with 26% undecided.
Meanwhile, labor-union households are against Prop. 22 by 12 points. Union-free households support the measure by seven points.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat with strong labor union and tech company support, has not taken a position on Prop. 22. The measure pits organized labor against app-based companies such as Uber, Lyft and Instacart. One interest opposes business models that rely upon independent contractors, while the other interest relies upon that arrangement.
Independent contractors file a 1099 Internal Revenue Service tax form, and pay the employer and employee share of Social Security. Company employees file W2 tax forms with the IRS.
Newsom did sign Assembly Bill 5 in 2019, which built on a state Supreme Court decision to enable more independent contractors to become company employees. Tech companies and the governor have been close since he was the Democratic mayor of San Francisco before succeeding Gov. Jerry Brown in the Golden State.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, 31% of likely voters surveyed on Prop. 22 indicated approval, 42% disapproved and 27% are undecided.
The UC Berkeley IGS poll survey shows slight differences in voting preferences on Prop. 22, adjusted for age, gender, ethnicity and race. The measure is the most expensive in state history, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.
The UC Berkeley IGS poll, administered in English and Spanish Sept. 9-15, contacted 7,198 registered voters in California via email.
“It is likely that findings based on the overall sample of registered voters or from the sample of likely voters in the November general election are subject to a sampling error of approximately +/-2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level,” according to the survey.