(The Center Square) – California’s reliance on a notoriously fickle tax system has exacerbated the state’s budget problems in light of Covid-19, an economics professor said.
The state of California relies heavily on income tax and capital gains tax for much of its revenue despite the fact that many experts say these are inherently unstable revenue streams. According to a report from the California state government in 2019, 68.8 percent of California’s revenue was made up of personal income tax.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature have been in a battle over how to handle the $54.3-billion deficit. The deficit resulted from a dramatic loss in tax income after at least 35 percent of Californians reported either losing their jobs or having someone in their household lose their job during the Covid-19 shutdown, according to a report by the Public Policy Institute of California.
Dr. Lee Ohanian, professor of Economics and scholar at the Hoover Institute, argues that California needs to completely change its tax system.
"California should reduce income tax rates across the board, and levy a small sales tax on services, which are currently exempt from taxes," Ohanian said. "This would be much more efficient than the presently broken income tax system which relies far too heavily on very volatile revenue sources."
Ohanian agrees that Covid-19 exacerbated the situation, but he also argues that California’s budget has been broken for a long time.
“Health care, pensions are eating up a growing share of the budget, so much that after including K-12 [education], the prison system, and interest on the debt, there is not much left over for all the other functions of government,” he said.
According to Ohanian, more than half of the state’s tax revenue comes from the top one percent of earners. Cal Matters reports that taxes on those making $50,000 or less make up two percent of the state’s revenue. During good times, this system leads to surplus, but in bad times the state ends up with multibillion-dollar deficits. In the Great Recession this led to an estimated 30,000 teachers being laid off.
Tim Anaya, senior director of Communications at the Pacific Research Institute in Sacramento, also says that California’s tax system has gotten the state into fiscal trouble.
“Budget experts and economists have argued that even a modest recession in California could cause a big hit to state revenue because of our volatile tax system that is over-reliant on capital gains taxes,” he stated.
Newsom and the legislature have recently come to an agreement that eschews Newsom’s proposed budget cuts to K-12 education in favor of deferrals. This means that schools are free to spend more than is allotted to them in the budget with the promise that the state will pay them back the following year, Edsource reports.
“Democrats are essentially delaying tough budget decisions and setting the state up for more budget pain in the long run,” Anaya said.
In a statement issued on June 22, Newsom and California’s top lawmakers called on the federal government to provide California with more aid.
"Californians are doing their part – now it’s imperative for our federal partners to pass a responsible and comprehensive relief plan so states and local communities can continue to keep Americans safe while leading our national economic recovery," Newsom said.
Ohanian argues that even if the federal government decides to bail California out, this would only be a temporary solution.
“It would make a short run difference but does not address the completely irresponsible fiscal long run situation the state is in,” he said.