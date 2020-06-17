(The Center Square) – COVID-19 has exacerbated California’s budgetary problems. Some policy experts say that California’s leaders need to start making the difficult decisions necessary to balance the budget instead of crossing their fingers in hopes of a federal bailout.
In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $54.3-billion deficit in his proposed budget bill. In an attempt to close that deficit, Newsom proposed $14 billion in spending cuts, much of it in K-12 education, community colleges and health and human services. California Democratic lawmakers rejected the plan. Instead, they have proposed their own budget which doesn’t cut spending to schools, but increases it by $2.7 billion.
According to a new report by the Public Policy Institute of California, 35 percent of adults in the state report that they or someone in their household have been laid off or lost their job due to restrictions put in place by Newsom to slow the spread of COVID-19. Further, 51 percent have reported that they or someone in their home has had their hours or pay reduced. These numbers have led to a steep decline in state revenue, which, according to Newsom, led to the record breaking deficit.
The report also states that while Newsom’s approval rating is at an all-time high of 65 percent, Californians are split on his revised budget with 43 percent in favor, 43 percent in opposition, and 14 percent who are not sure.
According to a report by the California Budget and Policy Center, the governor’s revised budget will negatively affect the health of many Californians, particularly the proposed cuts to MediCal. The authors argue that these cuts could “undermine health equity” for minorities, low-income households and those who are undocumented.
Tim Anaya, senior director of Communications at the Pacific Research Institute in Sacramento, told Center Square that Democrats should stop delaying difficult budget decisions.
“California policymakers would be wise to make the tough choices now about spending and budget priorities rather than kicking the can down the road,” he said in an email.
Anaya argues that relying on trigger cuts and “phantom money from Washington” is just another means of delaying hard decisions.
Anaya said that the Senate Democrats’ budget is avoiding Newsom’s controversial proposal to cut Medi-Cal expansion because they assume that California will received billions of dollars in coronavirus aid from the federal government. Newsom too is relying on this as his new budget cuts only $14 billion, still leaving a $40.3 billion deficit.
A federal bailout of states is far from guaranteed as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected what he called “blue state bailouts.”
Prior to COVID-19, the California Policy Center was arguing that Newsom’s budget was a problem. In an online posting titled, “Newsom’s 2020-21 Budget – A Big Pie but Empty Calories,” Edward Ring argues that California’s spending has been on a steady incline for 40 years. In another post, he argued that California’s supposed budget surplus before the pandemic actually ignored just how much debt and unfunded pension liabilities California has. A study from the center shows that state and local liabilities total $1.5 trillion as of June 2017.
Ring also said that California relies too much on an income tax on the state's top earners and from capital gains taxes, predicting before the pandemic that should revenue from capital gains plateau, California’s budget will be in further trouble. As a result of COVID-19, this is exactly what happened.
Instead of focusing on the root problem of over-spending, Anaya said, California lawmakers are focused on the symptom, a $54-billion deficit.
“The more of these budget gimmicks that lawmakers embrace this year, the more budget pain we’re setting up the state for in the long-run,” Anaya said.