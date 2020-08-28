(The Center Square) – Despite participating in a statewide “Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to respond to four letters Placer County Board of Supervisors sent on behalf of their constituents, who they say are struggling in nearly every area of life.
On a daily basis, the Northern Californian Board receives calls and hears pleas from Placer County residents who are “truly suffering … from the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency,” the board said in one of the letters.
“The state’s closing of some ‘non-essential’ businesses but allowing other businesses to remain open when the exact same risk of infection exists is hard to explain to residents because it makes no sense and has not helped in the fight against COVID-19,” Bonnie Gore, Board Chair, writes in the last letter dated Aug. 26. “The state’s response causes tremendous economic hardship without any tangible benefit.”
County supervisors previously sent letters to Newsom’s office on July 30, Aug. 5, and Aug. 21. They say they have received no response.
The county has asked that the state allow it to use its own discretion to determine its own policies based on low infection and death rates in their jurisdictions.
“We cannot allow our schools and businesses to be shut down until some unknown level of infection rate is met. Businesses and schools can open safely with safety protocols already in place. Continued shutdowns will only further result in mental, emotional and economic hardships,” the letter continues.
Since March, and as of Aug. 25, out of a population of 398,329 people, there have been 2,833 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Placer County and 38 deaths linked to COVID-19.
According to the county’s database (the state does not report recovery data), there are 2,478 likely recovered cases.
“Placer County’s estimate of ‘likely recovered cases’ includes non-deceased and non-hospitalized cases for whom 14 days have passed since their initial positive specimen collection date,” the county's website says. “Due to the variable nature of the disease and recovery, ‘likely recovered cases’ is an estimate and may not reflect the true number of cases who have fully recovered from infection. The period of 14 days after specimen collection date indicates the time after which an individual would likely no longer pose an infectious risk.”
Critics of the continued closures in the state maintain that the governor’s policies have not prevented the spread of COVID-19, but only delayed the spread of COVID-19 cases.
“During the shutdown, the virus does not simply go away,” Gore said. “The spread slows but it will reemerge until public health immunity is reached by natural infection or through a vaccine.”
Worse still, the long-term mitigation efforts “unnecessarily prolonged the negative physical, mental, emotional and economic impact created by COVID-19,” Gore added.
“It is our hope that a vaccine will be developed in the near future,” Gore says. “However, the timing for an approved vaccine (that will be accepted by the public) is unknown. In addition, it is always a possibility that COVID-19 will return each year similar to an influenza virus. Therefore, public policy cannot be based on waiting for a vaccine.”
The supervisors included suggestions in their letters for improving the health of the community by implementing a public health immunity response.
In May, they received a warning letter from Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He wrote County Supervisor Kirk Uhler (District 4) stating that Placer County declared a local emergency and a local health emergency on March 3, both of which were voted on by the supervisors on March 9. Placer County reported at the time the first known death in California from COVID-19, he argued.
Also in May, local jurisdictions were offered an opportunity to apply to reopen in stages, according to the state’s Pandemic Resilience Roadmap, “based on the relevant local jurisdiction’s assessment of its progress in the fight against COVID-19.” While this may be stated on paper, it has not materialized in reality, the supervisors argue, which is why they say they have continued to send letters to the governor.
If any county supervisor argues that the county is not, nor ever has been, in a state of emergency, Ghilarducci says, they “may jeopardize your county’s access to disaster relief and other funding meant to mitigate the effects of the emergencies. Especially in California’s new environment of fiscal austerity, the State cannot afford to waste such funding on jurisdictions that do not understand themselves to be facing an emergency.”
Because Placer County has a population of less than 500,000, it receives disaster funding directly from the state instead of from the federal government.
Rather than give the smaller counties lump sums up front, the state is making monthly payments over a six-month period, as long as the counties comply with health orders and don’t make any resolutions in direct contrast to state orders.
To date, Placer County received CARES Act funding in July and August, totaling approximately $13.6 million out of the $41 million they were allocated, Gore told The Center Square. If the county were to end its emergency status and not comply with the state order, it would not receive the balance of the $41 million, she added. Nor would it receive state realignment funds of roughly $5 million, which the state allocates to pay for prisons and mental health services.
Of the $13.6 million it has received, Placer County has allocated $9 million to give grants to businesses and nonprofit organizations, Gore said.
The county supervisors say mental health needs in their community have increased dramatically. Calls to the local suicide hotline have increased by 32 percent within three months (April to July) compared to the same time period last year.
Mobile Crisis Triage Call requests have increased by 40 percent from January to August 2020 compared to last year.
The county’s unemployment rate is 9.8 percent, which has dropped slightly from its 13 percent peak in April. Prior to the shutdown, unemployment was 3.2 percent in February.
The county anticipates that July's second shutdown will “definitely impact” and increase August’s unemployment rate.
While the county does not have any hard numbers tallying how many businesses have closed as a result of the shutdown, according to the CEO of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, many struggling businesses are only holding on because of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Four local chambers of commerce sent out a survey of local businesses to send a reopening petition to Gov. Newsom, which so far has received more than 700 signatures.