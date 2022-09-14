(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Wednesday that will create a framework in civil courts to provide court-ordered treatment plans for individuals with severe mental illness. Opponents say they are already considering options to challenge the bill.
The bill, which establishes Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act, would allow certain individuals to petition a court to create a court-ordered treatment plan for individuals on the schizophrenia spectrum or who have another psychotic disorder. The court could also connect individuals to services, such as medication and housing.
The bill was backed by Newsom, who touted the measure as a way to stop the cycle of homelessness and incarceration among people with severe mental illness.
“This is a new paradigm. This is a new approach,” Newsom said Wednesday before signing the legislation into law.
As the bill wove through the legislature, it faced strong opposition from a broad coalition of organizations who feared CARE Court would result in harm to people living with disabilities. More than 50 organizations in opposition sent a letter urging Newsom to veto the bill earlier this month, raising concern about the bill stigmatizing people with mental health disabilities and the lack of housing stock available to offer individuals with CARE plans.
“CARE Court is exploitative of poor people who need mental health care and will create a chilling effect preventing people from seeking treatment and care,” the veto letter states.
Opponents of the framework said Wednesday they were already considering options to challenge the legislation, including litigation. Lili Graham, litigation counsel with the Civil Rights Practice Group at Disability Rights California, told The Center Square that the organization is looking “to take this to the courtroom” and is currently considering all options on the table.
“We are looking to file a lawsuit if that is the only option we have,” Graham said. “We’ve reached out to the governor’s office. We’ve asked for him to veto it. If we’re only left with filing a lawsuit to stop CARE court, that’s what we will do.”
Shortly before the bill was signed Wednesday, the ACLU Southern California tweeted that it expected to “see legal challenges to stop this misguided plan from harming our community.”
This in a breaking story and might be updated.