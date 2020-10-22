Laurie Thomas poses by an entryway to her Rose's Cafe restaurant, Sept. 28, 2020, in San Francisco. California's landmark ballot measure that keeps a lid on property taxes by tying them to the most recent purchase price is facing one of its biggest challenges in its 42-year history. Proposition 15 would reassess commercial and industrial properties every three years. Thomas, who owns two restaurants in San Francisco, said Proposition 15 would be "one more nail in the coffin" of her industry.