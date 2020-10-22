Businesses are currently navigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in closures, new safety requirements, and difficult reopenings, with many struggling to survive. It is in the midst of this health and economic crisis as well as the ongoing exodus of people and businesses from California that voters will consider Proposition 15—a ballot measure that would increase the cost of doing business in California. Should voters approve the measure, struggling businesses will get hit by a new round of taxes or increased costs, potentially enticing even more people to leave the state.
If enacted, Proposition 15 would split property tax rolls and as a consequence increase the tax burden on the state’s businesses by up to $12.5 billion annually. Such steep tax increases can be problematic at the best of times but during a pandemic, and given California’s already flawed tax system, it may prove dire.
While Proposition 15 is a tax increase on commercial real estate, it would not fall on businesses alone. The increased tax burden would almost certainly also increase the cost of living for consumers as the costs are passed on as higher consumer prices. Increasing costs for California residents could make matters worse.
California, the world’s fifth largest economy, has experienced a significant outflow of businesses and residents—sometimes referred to as an exodus—over the last few years. For example, more than half a million residents moved to Texas in 2019. The exodus is unlikely to slow as a result of the pandemic.
Supporters may argue that giant corporations should be able to foot a larger tax bill despite the pandemic, but they forget the difference between tax incidence—who actually pays the tax—and who is legally required to pay the tax. Even though small businesses, with property valued under $3 million, are technically exempt from the property tax increase, much of the burden will be passed on to them as, for instance, higher rent payments. A small business in a mall would not experience an increase in direct taxation, but the company that owns and operates the mall would, which makes it probable that rent payments go up to offset the difference. This will in turn either increase consumer prices or force businesses to reduce the amount of money spent on salaries and benefits. Considering that unemployment is above 11 percent (as of August 2020), the highest since the early 1980s, further limiting job creation is not a strategy California should pursue.
California has one of the nation’s least business-friendly tax environments. In fact, the state ranks 48th, ahead of only New York and New Jersey, in the forthcoming edition of Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index (SBTCI), a measure of tax structure. The only area where California actually ranks relatively well is in property taxes (14th). That is because the property tax system in California is relatively neutral and stable. If voters pass Proposition 15, that would no longer be the case, and California’s property tax ranking would drop to 33rd in the SBTCI.
Due to the pandemic, many businesses have been forced to shut their doors and lost most of their revenue. Considering the already challenging tax environment and the pandemic, voters should think twice before approving a new steep tax increase that would do further harm to businesses looking to reopen and survive.