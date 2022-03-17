An appeals court ruling upholding California’s net neutrality law sets a bad precedent and risks sparking a series of patchwork internet laws.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled against broadband companies that sought to block the law, which only impacted California.
Lawmakers in the Golden State created the California Internet Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018 after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted the previous year to end Title II regulations on providers.
The appeals court ruled against NCTA, US Telecom and other industry groups that sought to overturn the law, finding that because the FCC decided it no longer had authority over the issue California’s law could go into effect.
California’s bill offers stronger language than the now-defunct FCC regulations did. The state legislation not only prevents internet service providers from throttling speeds or blocking websites, it also bans zero-rating practices exempting certain services from data caps. For example, if you are an AT&T customer, you can watch your DirecTV service (an AT&T subsidiary) on your phone without using your data. The California law makes that free data illegal.
That sparked former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to issue a statement condemning California’s law after it went into effect, noting that it "prohibits many free-data plans, which allow consumers to stream video, music, and the like exempt from any data limits. They have proven enormously popular in the marketplace, especially among lower-income Americans. But notwithstanding the consumer benefits, this state law bans them.”
The Department of Justice sued California over the law, but dropped the suit after the Biden administration took office.
Randy May, president of the Free State Foundation, said it would be easy to argue that the Ninth Circuit got it wrong.
“Given the inherently interstate nature of today’s tightly integrated broadband internet networks, there’s a good chance that other circuits might reach a different conclusion regarding preemption,” he said.
Advocates of deregulation warn that the California law could lead to similar regulation in other states. TechFreedom President Berin Szoka previously fretted that the efforts in California could “crack open further the Pandora’s Box of state-by-state Internet regulations.”
That seems like an inherently bad idea for an interstate medium. States creating their own net neutrality laws could impede the rights of residents and companies in other states that don’t have such laws.
It’s time that Congress resolve the issue by creating its own law that protects consumers while not stifling the ever-evolving medium with too many regulations. This would end the waffling that occurs at the FCC on net neutrality depending on which party is in charge, and preempt the risk of patchwork state regulations.