(The Center Square) – Protesters across California urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen the state have been met with police wearing riot gear, helicopters, blockades of roads, and an order instructing California Highway Patrol to deny protest or rally permits at the state capitol building.
All of these issues and more are egregious examples of government overreach and violations of the state and federal constitutions, the Center for American Liberty, the Law Office of D. Gill Sperlein and Dhillon Law Group, argue, which have filed several lawsuits against the governor and local officials.
Prohibiting people to peacefully assemble at the capitol, “a core First Amendment speech venue,” the Dhillon Law Group argues, “denies all California residents the right to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech, free assembly, and petition.”
At the latest rally at the state capitol, San Diego resident and U.S. Marine veteran, Cordie Lee Williams, confronted riot-geared police carrying batons who forcibly removed protesting mothers and young adult women, and pinned a Christian pastor to the ground.
Speaking through a megaphone, Williams said, “In the face of tyranny, in the face of freedom, are you going to sit there in your riot gear against peaceful protesters?
“Or are you going to say, ‘you know what, it’s time to stand up for my country.' Because I took an oath of office and it said, ‘I will defend all enemies, foreign and domestic.'”
“What are you going to tell your little boy or your little girl tonight? That you took your baton and you crushed somebody’s skull, who was a mom? Is that what a tough guy does? That’s not what honor, courage, and commitment means in the Marine Corps.”
But even before beachgoers were arrested in Southern California, pastors were given citations, and numerous other protesters and residents filed complaints over extensive government overreach in a state whose coronavirus numbers are far less than those who have reported having the flu.
According to the state health department, 2,317 people have reportedly died from the coronavirus. Out of 39.5 million people in California, this represents a .00005 percent death rate, where five out of every one million people have died from the virus.
In early April a paddle boarder was arrested in Malibu for refusing to vacate the ocean, while inmates were also being freed from California prisons.
San Clemente officials dumped piles of sand into a local skate park to prevent skateboarders from using it. Southern California officials cited and arrested beachgoers peaceably assembling in protest over the closure of beaches, and state and county trails and public spaces.
In response to these and other examples of government overreach, the Dhillon Law Group, in partnership with other advocates, sued the governor, state and local officials.
“The governed should keep their rights while the government works to keep the virus from spreading,” the law group argues.
Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20 on March 19 ordered all residents to “heed current State public health directives,” requiring all residents to stay at home.
Neither the governor’s order nor state public health directives exempt demonstrations, protests, or other First Amendment-protected activities from enforcement, the Dhillon Law Group argues.
Dhillon announced several COVID-19 lawsuits against the state.
Abiding Place v. Newsom challenges the shelter-in-place restriction on religious gatherings in San Diego County.
On May 3 the law group filed a motion for injunction pending appeal or expedited appeal in the 9th Circuit on behalf of Christian pastors in the case, Gish v. Newsom.
“The anti-faith lobby has already asked to file an amicus brief opposing the motion,” Dhillon says.
Gish v. Newsom is one of two cases the group filed on behalf of people of faith in California “who are being denied the right to worship together, even safely, by Governor Newsom's arbitrary orders,” Dhillon said.
The group welcomes the U.S. Justice Department’s review of the case, as U.S. Attorney General William Barr said his office is looking into cases where state and local overreach is targeting people of faith.
Givens v. Newsom challenges the state’s restriction of the people's right to assemble and petition its government for a redress of grievances. The Center for American Liberty on behalf of clients Ron Givens and Christine “Chris” Bish, sued Gov. Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and two other state officials for depriving plaintiffs of their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Benitez v. Newsom challenges the governor’s unlawful appropriation of public funds to undocumented immigrants through politically-connected nonprofits.
Gondola Adventures v. Newsom challenges the restriction of commerce for businesses deemed "non-essential."
Muldoon v. Newsom and Muller v. Newsom both challenge the governor’s “incoherent crackdown on Orange County beach-goers.”
Kevin Muldoon, a former Newport Beach mayor and current city councilman, argues Newsom's draconian order to close Orange County beaches -- from Newport Beach and Huntington Beach to Dana Point and San Clemente – violates the state and U.S. Constitution.
Andrew C. McCarthy at National Review argues authoritarian overreach is unnecessary to fight the coronavirus.
“The Constitution is a solemn pact,” he says. “It codifies the relationship between the people and the governmental system they have created — not the other way around. Before we ever get to the legal niceties, there is the fundamental issue of government’s political legitimacy. Do officials remember who the sovereign is? (Hint: It is not they.) Are those who so portentously remind us that they are in ‘government service’ mindful of what a servant is, and of who the master is?”