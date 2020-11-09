(The Center Square) – Nearly one week after Election Day, nine state legislative seats have yet to be called including six in the state Assembly and three in the state Senate.
In four state Assembly races, Republicans and an Independent hold the lead, ranging from receiving 53 to 57 percent of the vote in their respective races.
In three of them, Republicans appear to have received strong leads above 50 percent and critics question why these races have not been called.
In Assembly District 36, incumbent Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, received 55.1 percent of the vote compared to his Democratic challenger, Steve Fox, who received 44.9 percent.
In Assembly District 55, incumbent Republican Phillip Chen received 55 percent of the vote. His Democratic challenger, Andrew E. Rodriguez, received 45 percent.
In Assembly District 68, incumbent Assemblyman Steven Choi, R-Irvine, received 53 percent of the vote. His challenger, Democrat Melissa Fox, received 47 percent.
An incumbent Independent leads in Assembly District 42, Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, who received 57.4 percent of the vote, compared to his Republican challenger, Andrew Kotyuk, who received 42.6 percent.
The only the Assembly race not called between two Democratic candidates is Assembly District 59. Incumbent Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, received 58.7 percent of the vote compared to his rival, Democrat Efren Martinez, who received 41.3 percent.
Four state Senate races are near ties and remain too close to call. In three races, incumbents of both parties appear to be losing.
In Senate District 21, incumbent Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has slightly more than the required 50 percent to win – receiving 50.5 percent of the vote. His Democratic challenger, Kipp Mueller, received 49.5 percent of the vote. The race is a difference of one percent.
Candidates in San Bernardino County’s Senate District 23 are in a similar predicament. Republican Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh received 50.8 percent; her Democratic challenger, Abigail Medina, received 49.2 percent of the vote. The race is a 1.6 percent difference.
In Senate District 29, incumbent Sen. Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, is trailing Democratic challenger Josh Newman, 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent.
In Senate District 37, incumbent Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, is also trailing Democratic challenger Dave Min, 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent.