In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California public health officials said Friday, April 10, that the spread of the coronavirus in the state might not be as high as expected. Newsom said he was already making detailed plans on how to re-open the state while still stressing the need for people to say at home and stay away from others.