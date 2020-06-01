(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said Americans can no longer be patient in seeking resolutions to the institutional racism that leads to the deaths of blacks by white police officers.
Responding to sometimes violent protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer last week, Newsom said the country has failed to stamp out institutional racism despite repeated promises to do so.
"The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now," Newsom said. "We are. Our institutions are."
Protests turned violent in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Huntington Beach and other California and U.S. cities over the weekend.
"For those of you who are out there protesting, I want you to know, you matter," Newsom said, adding "the answer to violence is not more violence."
The governor said the nationwide protests should serve as a wakeup call to leaders who have paid "lip service" to stamping out institutional racism every time the cycle of violence against black citizens by white police officers is repeated.
"Are we prepared to do something differently about it?" he asked. "People have lost patience because they haven't seen progress."
Newsom said the state is working with local officials and law enforcement to best respond to the violent protests. About 4,500 members of the National Guard have been called up to provide mutual aid to local law enforcement.
There will be no statewide curfew but local authorities are able to issue local curfews where concerns of violence are the highest, the governor said.
Los Angeles County has a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in effect until further notice.
Huntington Beach's curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., also until further notice.
Fontana's curfew is from 6 p.m. to sunrise until further notice.
Riverside's curfew is from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.