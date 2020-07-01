(The Center Square) – Health officials in California are worried that the Fourth of July weekend could cause an even bigger spike in new coronavirus cases than what the state is currently experiencing.
The state saw its single-day record for most new infections broken for the second consecutive day Tuesday with 8,610 new cases. That topped Monday, when 8,108 new cases were reported.
There have now been 232,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California since the pandemic began, with 6,088 deaths. The percent of positive tests hit 6 percent Tuesday, up from 5.2 percent a week ago and 4.4 percent two weeks ago.
Los Angeles County has been hit the hardest, reporting more than 2,100 new cases three days in a row to top 100,000 total. It also has 1,893 people hospitalized with coronavirus, including 526 who are in intensive care. Statewide, more than 5,000 people are hospitalized with the disease, up from just over 3,000 at the beginning of June.
Los Angeles County and several other coastal communities plan to close public beaches from Friday morning through Monday morning in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus over the holiday weekend.
Like several other states that were seeing declining infection rates throughout May, California’s spike began after people flocked to beaches and parks and held large gatherings over the Memorial Day weekend.
Gov. Gavin Newsom also said at a news conference the state would take more steps to reverse the current trend.
“We’ll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that ‘dimmer switch’ that we’ve referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up,” he said. “The framework for us is this: If you’re not going to stay home, and you’re not going to wear a mask in public, we have to enforce it, and we will.”
Newsom added that changes could include restrictions on indoor gatherings, saying family gatherings have been one of the “areas of biggest concern,” but did not give specifics.
“We bent the curve in the state of California once. We’ll bend the curve again, mark my word,” Newsom said. “We will crush this pandemic. We will annihilate it. We’ll get past this, but we’re going to have to be tougher, and we’re going to have to be smarter in terms of our approaches.”