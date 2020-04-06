(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a goal to add 50,000 more hospital beds as part of the state’s preparation for a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.
Newsom said the 50,000 beds are part of “phase one” preparations for April in anticipation for a peak in hospitalizations in mid-May.
The governor made the announcement from Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, which he said will hold beds for coronavirus patients.
“Our phase one procurement includes some 50,000 beds above and beyond what is currently available in our hospital system,” he said.
California has thus far recognized 343 deaths from the virus. Currently, 14,336 cases have been confirmed. More than 2,500 patients are currently hospitalized with 1,085 of those in intensive care units, Newsom added.
Newsom’s administration announced earlier Monday that 500 state-owned ventilators will be loaned out to the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed to other states in need.
“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the loan. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”
Newsom said Friday the state would partner with the private sector to offer almost 7,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless during the crisis.