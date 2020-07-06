(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state of California is increasing enforcement of rules in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited 5,986 bars and restaurants over the July 4 holiday weekend in more than 20 counties that have seen an increase in positive coronavirus tests.
The Department of Industrial Relations and Division of Occupational Safety and Health contacted 441,755 businesses with in-person visits, emails and phone calls, Newsom said. And the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology contacted 311 licensees to make sure they were following guidelines.
"We targeted licensees that either we had received complaints about or had information that was concerning that we needed to get clarified," Newsom said during a Monday news briefing, adding that there were "plenty of citations" issued.
Citations come with a fine starting at $100 and can increase up to $1,000 for repeat offenders.
Newsom put in place an order requiring the wearing of masks in public.
The state reported 5,699 new cases on Sunday with a seven-day average of 7,876 new cases a day. The number of people in California hospitals beging treated for COVID-19 is 5,790, up from 3,868 on June 22.
Newsom said the state still has "ample" capacity at hospitals but he's concerned about that if cases continue to rise.
The state is now testing more than 100,000 people a day. The positivity rate over 14 days is 6.8 percent, which also is increasing. The two-week positivity rate was 4.9 percent in the middle of June.
"The seven-day average has begun to climb," Newsom said.
The death rate from COVID-19 continues to decline. Six people died Sunday. During the height of the pandemic, the state saw daily death of more than 100.
Newsom acknowledged that younger residents without other health conditions are driving much positive cases.