(The Center Square) – The State of California joined the Equal Pay Pledge on Thursday, pledging alongside more than 60 employers across the state to advance gender and pay equity in their workplaces.
The pledge, which was launched by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was launched as an initiative to promote economic equality and close the gender pay gap. According to the governor's office, dozens of major employers, including Airbnb, Apple and Twitter have signed the pledge.
Those who sign agree to conduct a company-wide gender pay analysis annually and vow to review hiring and promotion procedures to remove unconscious bias, according to the governor's office.
Newsom on Thursday also announced the creation of a new Chief Equity Officer position that will "lead efforts to improve state hiring" with a focus on equity.
“I’m proud to announce that California has signed the Equal Pay Pledge to advance pay equity in our workforce,” Newsom said in a statement. “Signing the pledge and establishing a Chief Equity Officer position are just the latest examples of our continued commitment to ensuring our state government workforce practices reflect the highest standards of economic, gender and racial equity.”
According to the latest Women's Earning Report released earlier this month from the California Department of Human Resources, the state is "continuing to close the statewide gender pay gap for California civil service employees."
The report revealed that California's gender pay gap has continued to decline since 2010. In 2020, the gender pay gap in the state was 14.3%, down from 2010 estimates of 21.3%.
“We can’t reach full gender equity or close persistent gender and racial wealth gaps without reaching pay equity,” Jennifer Siebel Newsom said in a statement. “As the state’s largest employer, California is leading by example. I call on other employers to join us as we work to create a California where all women are valued, respected, and paid equitably.”
Within Newsom's latest $286 billion budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, the governor proposed a $1.4 million package "to improve awareness of state pay equity rights and inform enforcement efforts against those that violate equal pay laws," according to his office.