(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a $202 billion budget that raises taxes on businesses, cuts workers' salaries, and reduces funding for colleges and universities as well as other programs.
The 2020-21 budget, Newsom said, reflects revenue decreases as a result of restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The $11.1 billion in expense cuts include $2.8 billion in reductions in worker pay, and slashes $1.7 billion from public colleges and universities. K-12 education was largely spared spending cuts, though about $12.9 billion in payments to public schools will be delayed.
“In the face of a global pandemic that has also caused a recession across the world and here in California, our state has passed a budget that is balanced, responsible and protects public safety and health, education, and services to Californians facing the greatest hardships,” Newsom said in a written statement.
Newsom said the budget gives him the authority to withhold $2.5 billion from cities and counties if they do not follow his restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor on Sunday told seven counties to close bars and he is urging Imperial County to reinstate state-at-home rules as the county has seen a surge in cases.
Before the pandemic hit, the state was expecting a multibillion-dollar surplus. In March, Newsom issued a stay-at-home order statewide, closing businesses deemed nonessential. More than 6.5 million Californians have file for unemployment benefits as a result, leading to an estimated $54.3 billion deficit.