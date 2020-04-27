(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday scolded Californians seen in large groups on beaches in Orange County and elsewhere over the weekend despite a stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"This virus doesn't take the weekend off," Newsom said. "This virus doesn't go home because it's a beautiful sunny day around our coasts."
Beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego counties remain closed, but they were open in Ventura and Orange counties. Noting that most Californians are following the guidelines, he saw too many images of those who weren't doing so.
"We can't see the images we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beech and elsewhere," Newsom said, adding that he would be talking to local officials where social distancing guidelines weren't being followed.
The governor said "over the course of the last number of weeks. We have not only bent the curve in the state of California but stabilized it. We have made real progress in this state."
But he said the novel coronavirus isn't going to go away on its own.
"The only thing that will set us back is our behavior," he warned.
Newsom also welcomed the states of Colorado and Nevada into the "Western States Pact," a group of West Coast states working together on plans to reopen their economies. Colorado and Nevada join California, Washington and Oregon in the pact.
The state saw 45 new deaths on Sunday, which is down from the more than 100 it reported several days last week.