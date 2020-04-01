(The Center Square) – California officials said Wednesday that school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the year but distance learning will begin.
Also Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said there are 774 people in ICU beds in California hospitals, a 16.4 percent increase over Tuesday.
"That's the number I wake up to that I'm focused on" because, Newsom said, it is "the most urgent need."
As of Wednesday, California has about 8,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a tripling from six days ago, and 183 deaths. Of those infected with the virus, 1,855 are hospitalized.
"It is incumbent that we prepare for a surge," the governor said, adding that at the peak of the surge sometime in May, the state could need an additional 27,000 beds. The state's planning for 50,000 beds for Phase 1 of its surge plan, 40 percent of them being ICU beds. The state is planning for 66,000 beds toward the end of May.
Newsom urged residents to "continue to practice safe community distancing. Stay home."
On schools, Newsom said Google "stepped up big" to help improve broadband internet access in more than 100,000 rural and poorer areas of the state. Google promised the broadband access at no cost for a minimum of three months. The company also is donating about 4,000 Chromebooks.
"Your school is not going to reopen," Newsom said, acknowledging the "additional pressure on caregivers and parents, particularly moms." He expressed his appreciation to those caregivers.
"I know how stressful this is," he said.
Tony Thurmond, superintendent of Public Instruction, said a webinar will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday for all want to learn more about how distant learning will work for the state's 6 million students.
On Monday, Newsom called for retired health care workers in the state to temporarily return to work to help with the expected surge. He also called on health care students who are close to certification also to help. On Tuesday, he said about 25,000 stepped forward to offer to help.