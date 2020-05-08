(The Center Square) – New guidance is available online for Californians entering phase 2 of the state’s modified stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at Friday’s daily press briefing.
He began the briefing by highlighting the state’s strong fiscal position in January prior to the coronavirus shutdown he instituted through executive order in March.
The result of the order stalled California’s economy, and now the state is expecting a $54.3 billion shortfall. Such a deficit will wipe out the state's reserves and put teacher jobs and health coverage at risk, Newsom said.
In 2003, the state’s budget deficit was greater in percentage terms than it is today, he added.
“We’ll get through this,” Newsom said, stating he’s already met with leaders in the state legislature to discuss budget shortfalls.
His optimism for the state’s finances, he said, is conditioned on the state receiving more federal support.
Since March 12, 4.3 million California workers filed for unemployment, which is “more acute than California has seen in modern times,” Newsom said. Since March 15, the state has paid $11.9 billion in unemployment claims, the governor added.
It was able to do so because California borrowed $348 million from the federal government, Dow Jones reported Monday. The state has a “possible credit line of up to $10 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department,” according to Dow Jones, to fund unemployment benefit claims.
“The magnitude of this moment is directly related to COVID-19, not mismanagement,” Newsom said.
“This is really bigger than all of us but we really need more help from the federal government,” he said. “This is not a red-blue state issue,” referring to an ongoing debate over whether the federal government should bail out failing states.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the federal government was not going to help states whose leaders had mismanaged their finances over any years.
Mnuchin told CNBC last week, “This isn’t just going to be a federal bailout of the states. On the other hand, this will be an ongoing discussion.”
States and cities already received $150 billion in funding through the federal COVID-19 stimulus package. The National Governor’s Association asked Congress for an additional $500 billion in relief.
In response to Newsom’s claim, Jordan Bruneau, communications director at California Policy Center, told The Center Square, “Before California goes hat in hand to Washington D.C., it must address the underlying fiscal problems that put it in this precarious position in the first place. That means reforming bloated public sector pension commitments that are driving many localities to bankruptcy. Federal taxpayers shouldn't have to reward California for its decades of fiscal profligacy."
According to an analysis of California’s latest available audited financial reports, the nonprofit organization Truth in Accounting gave the state an F grade for its fiscal health.
“California’s elected officials have made repeated financial decisions that have left the state with a debt burden of $275 billion,” the report states. “That burden equates to $21,800 for every state taxpayer. California’s financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years. Of the $502.8 billion in retirement benefits promised, the state has not funded $109.5 billion in pension and $111.8 billion in retiree health care benefits.”
The governor also announced that the state has conducted 843,000 tests so far, and residents can go to https://covid19.ca.gov to find a testing facility by zip code.
The state also has hired 10,000 “disease detectives” and plans to train them to trace and track people who have contracted the coronavirus along with every person they have come into contact with, Newsom said.
The regional variance process going into effect Friday, Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said, “is based on science, data and public health.”
Going into phase 2 “does not mean a return to normal,” Ghaly said. “We will open California only as we can reduce the risk of Californians contracting COVID-19.”
The state Department of Public Health will be posting guidance for counties to follow to follow.
Opening sports facilities and going to concerts or sporting events, and entering the final phase of reopening California, will only happen “when we have immunity, and access to a vaccine,” Newsom reiterated in response to a question.
“We’re not going back to normal. It’s a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine,” Newsom said.
President Donald Trump told reporters last weekend that the U.S. will likely have a vaccine by the end of the year.
Of California’s 39.5 million people, 62,512 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, .0015 percent of the state’s population. To date, 2,585 people, or .00006 percent of the population, have died from the coronavirus.