(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is “days, not weeks” from reopening the nation’s largest economy.
“We’re getting very close to making really meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order,” Newsom said in his Friday news conference. “I said weeks, not months, four or five days ago. I want to say many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful in certain modifications, we’ll be making some announcements.”
Newsom followed with the caveat that the attainment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, is important in reopening the state economy and there was still much to do.
While Newsom was speaking, hundreds gathered in Huntington Beach to protest his order to close all beaches in Orange County. ABC7 News reports similar protests in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, the state’s capital.
Newsom answered a question about beachgoers who weren’t heeding the state’s beach shutdown order, inferring that they’re not helping to end the lockdown orders sooner.
“The only thing that’s gonna hold us back is the spread of this virus,” he said. “The only thing that is assured to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together, not practicing social distancing or physical distancing. If we could avoid that, then we’re going to get to the other side of this with modifications a lot quicker.”
“I don’t want to be up here two, three, four months from now saying the same old things.”
Two cities, Huntington Beach and Dana Point, held emergency council meetings to approve separate lawsuits against Newsom’s closure order of their county’s beaches. Newsom wouldn’t comment on the cases, only saying “we’ll see what happens.”
California’s economy has ground to an idle since Newsom’s closure orders forced closed businesses his office deemed nonessential. Some 3.9 million Californians, Newsom said, have filed for unemployment since the closure orders took effect. The state has distributed $7.5 billion in unemployment benefits, including $340,000 in benefits for contract, part-time, or gig workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Many states have yet to open their PUA benefits.
The latest data on coronavirus cases include 50,442 confirmed cases of the disease, a 3.1 percent increase from the day prior. The state lists 2,073 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Newsom also listed 5.2 million additional masks had arrived from overseas in addition to more than 3 million they had recently received as well.