(The Center Square) – A new poll shows a sudden narrowing of who would vote to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom and who would vote to keep him in his September recall election.
The University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies on Tuesday released polling conducted between July 18-24 with funding from the Los Angeles Times.
The poll found the same ratio of people surveyed who would vote in favor of recalling the freshman governor, but it doesn't take into account that not everyone will vote on Sept. 14. When filtered to only include people who are most likely to participate, “the outcome becomes much closer, with 47% favoring Newsom’s recall and 50% favoring his retention.”
While the state’s Democratic electorate well outnumbers Republicans, recall elections tend to see opponents with extra motivation to participate.
“While Republicans account for only about one-quarter of all voters in the overall electorate, the poll finds that among those most likely to participate in the recall election, their share increases to a third,” the poll said.
In a recall election, the pollsters said the Democratic contingent interested in voting lowers to 44%. Likewise, unaffiliated voters fall to 18% from 25%.
Early summer saw Newsom riding high on a wave of federal COVID-relief funding, supplementing an already record budget surplus of up to $75 billion. The emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, coupled with warnings of power outages from a record heatwave (blackouts spurred former Gov. Gray Davis’ ouster via recall) have led to renewed criticism of Newsom’s governance.
Regardless, Newsom struck an optimistic tone Tuesday.
"We're gonna defeat this partisan effort and we're gonna work hard to do the work that people sent us here to do," Newsom said in response to the poll. “If we continue to do that good work, I think we’re going to be okay on election day, Sept. 14th."
Newsom maintains the recall is a partisan attack from those who wish to capitalize on his handling of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health experts widely consider California to have taken more pronounced mitigations than other states, drawing criticism from business groups that considered the closures unnecessary.