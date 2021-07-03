(The Center Square) – The recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been set for Sept. 14.
Registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail whether they asked for one or not by mid-August.
“Gavin Newsom and his allies have tried every trick in the book to avoid this day of reckoning,” Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley said in a statement. Kiley, who has been asked by constituents to run for governor, said he will make an announcement about his own role in the recall “very soon.” He says the recall presents Californians with an opportunity “to turn the page on this era of corruption in California.”
Newsom’s campaign argues the election is “a naked attempt by Trump Republicans to grab control in California” and called on his supporters to “defend our state.”
The recall campaign notes that Californians who haven’t voted before, are apolitical, and even Democrats signed the recall petition, adding that it’s been a grassroots effort championed by Californians from all walks of life, not organized by a political party.
The recall ballot will list two questions: 1) Do voters want to recall Newsom, yes or no; and 2) Who do they want to replace him. If a majority of voters answer yes to recall Newsom, whoever receives the most votes in the second question will be the next governor.
Four Republicans have announced their candidacy for governor so far: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former state Rep. Doug Ose, businessman John Cox and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.
Conservative talk show host Larry Elder said during the week he was considering entering the race and would announce his decision to do so early next week.
And additional candidates considering running have 59 days before Sept. 14 to file paperwork to declare their candidacy, roughly two weeks time.
Overall, candidates have ten weeks to campaign throughout California, a state Republicans haven’t won since 2006. The last sitting governor to be ousted was Democrat Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The state Finance Department estimates that it will cost the state and counties a combined $276 million to hold the election.